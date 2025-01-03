What to know about Turo, the car rental app used in New Orleans attack and Las Vegas bombing The car rental app Turo is working to understand how two of its vehicles were used in the deadly New Orleans attack and Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas. The Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside of President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel and the electric truck used in the New Orleans attack were both rented via Turo. New York Times technology reporter Eli Tan joins CBS News 24/7 to explain how the app and its background check process work.