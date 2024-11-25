What to know as the holiday rush hits airports ahead of Thanksgiving AAA estimates nearly 80 million people will travel over Thanksgiving and some have already started to pack the airports. The FAA says the number of scheduled flights will peak Tuesday, with more than 50,000 but airlines expect Wednesday and Sunday to actually see the most people. There is the potential of snow in Denver and Salt Lake City, impacting two major airports, and some extremely low temperatures in parts of the country could create delays as the holiday approaches. The weather could also impact the roads as drivers are expected to begin traveling Tuesday and Wednesday.