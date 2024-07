What to know after Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris for president President Biden sent shockwaves across the country Sunday when he announced he is ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race for the White House. CBS News' Skyler Henry and Nikole Killion have the latest on the decision and Tyler Pager, White House reporter for the Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss what this means for the election.