What to know about Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's Russian conviction A Russian court has convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and sentenced him to 16 years in prison for charges of espionage that both the Journal and the U.S. government have rejected as fabricated. Washington Post reporter Mary Ilyushina joined CBS News to discuss Gershkovich's situation and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on President Biden's response.