What to know about Springfield, the city at the center of a fake story about migrants

When a debunked rumor like the one about Haitian migrants in Ohio is repeated, it becomes a lie. When it is spread on a large stage -- like the debate stage, where former President Donald Trump mentioned it Tuesday night -- it becomes a lie that aims white hot attention on small communities. CBS News national correspondent Lilia Luciano reports from Springfield, Ohio, on what it's like to be collateral damage in a misinformation campaign.
