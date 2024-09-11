What to know about Springfield, the city at the center of a fake story about migrants When a debunked rumor like the one about Haitian migrants in Ohio is repeated, it becomes a lie. When it is spread on a large stage -- like the debate stage, where former President Donald Trump mentioned it Tuesday night -- it becomes a lie that aims white hot attention on small communities. CBS News national correspondent Lilia Luciano reports from Springfield, Ohio, on what it's like to be collateral damage in a misinformation campaign.