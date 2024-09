What to know about Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted by a grand jury in New York City and is now in federal custody with a court appearance expected Tuesday. The arrest comes after several lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual assault. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on how Combs got to this point and trial attorney Rich Schoenstein joined CBS News to discuss what comes next.