What to know about Pope Leo XIV

Cardinals elected the first American pope, Pope Leo XIV, during the conclave to replace the late Pope Francis at the Vatican. CBS News' Chris Livesay and Candida Moss break down what to know about the new leader of the Catholic Church.
