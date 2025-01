What to know about the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal as Trump and Biden respond Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal after weeks of intense negotiations. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio reports and Dan O'Shea, a retired Navy SEAL who served as coordinator of the hostage working group at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, joins "The Daily Report" with analysis. Then, CBS News' Aaron Navarro has President-elect Donald Trump's reaction, and Kathryn Watson reports on President Biden's response.