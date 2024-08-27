What to know about Harris and Trump's dispute over mics at planned debate Former President Donald Trump is once again stoking doubts about whether he'll show up for a scheduled debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in September as the two sides offer conflicting terms and conditions about how the debate would work. At the center of that discussion is whether a candidate's mic should be muted when the other is speaking. That was the arrangement during the only debate between Trump and President Biden in late June, but the Harris campaign says they want mics to stay on through the full event. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.