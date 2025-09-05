What to know about controversy surrounding President Trump's pick to serve on Fed Board Stephen Miran, one of President Trump's top economic advisers and his pick to join the Fed Board, is facing backlash from some Democratic members of Congress after he said he wouldn't immediately resign from his White House role if he was confirmed to sit on the Federal Reserve Board, which is an independent entity. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang explain what to know.