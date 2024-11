What to know about Biden letting Ukraine use long-range U.S. missiles against Russia President Biden has given Ukraine the green light to use U.S.-provided long-range missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. The move is a major shift in U.S. policy that comes after months of lobbying from the Ukrainians. CBS News senior national security correspondent Charlie D'Agata and CBS News White House reporter Willie James Inman have more.