Live

Watch CBSN Live

What the U.K. Brexit means for your wallet

As the world reacts to the UK referendum to leave the EU, markets took steep dives Friday morning. David Nelson, chief strategist for Belpointe Asset Management, talks about the market turmoil with CBSN's Reena Ninan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.