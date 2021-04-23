What former U. Va. dean will have to prove in Rolling Stone lawsuit Rolling Stone magazine goes to trial Monday over its account of a sexual assault at the University of Virginia. The 2014 article that told the story of "Jackie," a student who claimed she was beaten and raped at a fraternity party, began a national conversation. But investigations cast doubt on Jackie's version of events, and Rolling Stone later issued an official retraction. A university administrator is now suing the magazine for defamation. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges the administrator will face in the case.