What comes next after Cuomo suddenly resigns as New York governor? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will step down in two weeks following mounting pressure to quit after a bombshell report detailed sexual harassment allegations from 11 women. The three-term Democrat denies the claims, but he said stepping down is what's best for New York. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" to discuss what comes next.