What Claudia Sheinbaum's win means for U.S.-Mexico relations A woman has been elected president for the first time in Mexico's 200-year history. Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor, is the projected winner after Sunday's election. Ryan Berg, director of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News to discuss how Sheinbaum's win could impact U.S.-Mexico relations.