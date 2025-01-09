What California residents found after fires ravaged their homes in Los Angeles County Residents are slowly getting access to their communities in the Los Angeles area after several fires burned down hundreds of homes and businesses. One man is trying to locate any of his daughter's belongings. In Malibu, some are wondering what is left of their neighborhoods and near the Eaton Fire some are counting their blessings as their homes remain standing. CBS News Los Angeles has the stories and the latest weather forecast.