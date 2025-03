What is the aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma? Former Utah Rep. Mia Love's death is bringing glioblastoma, an aggressive and rapidly growing form of brain cancer, into focus. According to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas, around 12,000 Americans are diagnosed with it and are typically given 15-18 months to live. The survival rate is only 10% after 5 years. Dr. Randy D'Amico, Neurosurgeon at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.