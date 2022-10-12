Western allies pledge more support for Ukraine in wake of Russian airstrikes Defense officials from 50 Western nations met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss sending more support to Ukraine. During the meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia's recent air assault has only reinforced Western support for Ukraine. CBS News anchors Meg Oliver and Errol Barnett spoke with retired Marine Corps Col. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser for the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, about America's role in defending Ukraine.