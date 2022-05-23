Wells Fargo accused of conducting fake interviews by former employee A former Wells Fargo executive is accusing the company of interviewing Black and female candidates for positions that were already filled in an effort to satisfy a diversity policy. William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil to discuss the problematic trends of workplace disparities for minorities.