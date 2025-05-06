"We need to get weapons of war off the streets," father of slain reporter says The Trump administration has removed a memorial honoring victims of gun violence from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A spokesperson for the Justice Department said the decision to remove the memorial was not political and the administration is working on other ways to honor the victims. One of the people featured in the memorial was Alison Parker, a reporter with CBS' Roanoke, Virginia, station WDBJ. Her father Andy Parker joins "The Daily Report" to discuss his daughter and the memorial removal.