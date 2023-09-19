Watch CBS News

Watch: Zelenskyy addresses U.N. General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, urging the body to unite against Russia. Following Zelenskyy's speech, CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab discussed the remarks from Kyiv.
