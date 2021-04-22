Watch: NYC bombing suspect apprehended

Live

Cell phone video shows 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after being arrested Monday morning. Rahami is suspected of planting bombs that went off over the weekend in New York City and New Jersey.
