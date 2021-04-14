Live

Watch: Dramatic flood damage in Louisiana

Parts of the South are still getting battered by heavy rain and floods. Flash flood warnings are still in effect in many states. CBS News' David Begnaud shows CBSN how intense the storm damage is in Louisiana.
