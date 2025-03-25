Warner slams Gabbard, Ratcliffe for participation in Signal group text on Yemen bombing The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, pressed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe on their involvement in a Signal group chat with top Trump officials about military operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The exchange occurred during a hearing on global threats to the U.S. Details about the text thread were made public by The Atlantic's editor-in-chief after he was apparently mistakenly added to that chat.