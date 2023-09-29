Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich still detained in Russia 6 months after arrest Friday marks six months since Russian authorities arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges. Both Gershkovich and the Journal deny the accusations and the U.S. has declared him "wrongfully detained," but so far appeals for his release have been denied. Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Gráinne McCarthy, chief digital editor at The Wall Street Journal, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.