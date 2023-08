The ramifications of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's supposed death Russian officials say a business jet crash has killed 10 people and that Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed on the plane's passenger list. For more on this, CBS News was joined by retired U.S. Army major and military analyst Mike Lyons and Catrina Doxsee, associate director of the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.