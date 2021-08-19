Visa processing delays leave Afghan refugees in limbo The Biden administration says it is working as quickly as possible to process Special Immigrant Visa applications for Afghans who worked with the U.S., but thousands are waiting in limbo. The Washington Post's diplomacy and national security reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details from her reporting on refugee advocates accusing the administration of moving slowly for months due to concerns over political backlash.