Virginia governor addresses fentanyl crisis on National Fentanyl Awareness Day The DEA says drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 44. Most states have seen fewer deaths over the last few years, but it's still a crisis. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his wife, Suzanne, speak exclusively to "CBS Mornings" on National Fentanyl Awareness Day about their initiative.