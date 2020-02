Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on the trailbla... For Black History Month, hear from actors Viola Davis and Julius Tennon about their trailblazers. Davis says Cicely Tyson was "everything" to her. Tennon says Sidney Poitier inspired him to "want to be great." We caught up with the two at TIME’s "The March" VR Exhibit taking visitors inside the 1963 March on Washington.