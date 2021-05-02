Live

Video shows rescue of woman held by serial killer

Footage released by police in South Carolina shows officers rescuing a woman who spent two months chained inside a storage container. Her captor Todd Kohlhepp confessed last month to killing seven people. Brianna Smith with WSPA-TV has the story.
