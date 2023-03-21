Watch CBS News

Video of in-custody death in Virginia released

Surveillance video from a Virginia hospital where 28-year-old Irvo Otieno died while in custody has been released. At one point, at least 10 people can be seen pressing down on him. Jeff Pegues reports.
