Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
