Live

Watch CBSN Live

Veterans reflect on Pearl Harbor, 80 years later

The "date that will live in infamy" marked America's entry into World War II. KCBS's Joy Benedict met a group of veterans who traveled to Hawaii to remember, in hopes that we don't forget their sacrifice.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.