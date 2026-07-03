Verdict Soon in the Larry Millete Trial | Case by Case The prosecution and defense have rested their cases. Jurors heard testimony about Maya Millete's secret relationship, a hidden Instagram account, Larry Millete's communications with an online spiritual practitioner. Prosecutors also questioned witnesses about the digital evidence they say helps reconstruct the events surrounding Maya's disappearance and where investigators searched for her. CBS News legal analyst Caroline Polisi and "48 Hours" consultant Herman Weisberg discuss the significance of witness testimony for the outcome of this trial.