CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pope Francis says former Pope Benedict "very sick," asks for prayers for him
Cleanup and warmup continue in Buffalo after killer blizzard
Southwest scraps thousands more flights as feds vow to investigate
Supreme Court keeps Title 42 border expulsions in place indefinitely
House bans TikTok on government devices
House panel expected to release redacted Trump tax returns Friday
Barry Croft Jr. faces sentencing for role in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Google fixes offensive definition of "Jew" in search results
Atmospheric river brings flooding, power outages to West Coast
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Vatican says retired Pope Benedict is "very sick"
The Vatican has confirmed that former Pope Benedict is very ill, saying that his health has "worsened in the last hours." CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joined Debra Alfarone from the Vatican with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On