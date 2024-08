Vance rejects Walz's claims about Trump agenda in post-DNC interview While Democrats rallied in Chicago, former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance hit the campaign trail in North Carolina. Trump addressed criticism from the Obamas, urging them to "stick to policy," while Vance, in an exclusive interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, defended the Trump agenda against claims made by Gov. Tim Walz.