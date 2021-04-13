Live

VA officials grilled about hepatitis cure

Members of a House committee grilled officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs about a cure for hepatitis C, which the VA says it can't afford. But the pill was developed by a VA doctor in his spare time. Chip Reid reports.
