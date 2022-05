Uvalde, Texas, community grieves following mass school shooting The community in Uvalde, Texas, is in mourning following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two adults. This weekend, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the town to pay their respects and offer comfort to the families of the victims. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined CBS News' Lana Zak from Uvalde.