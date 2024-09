U.S.S. Eisenhower captain fights false Houthi claims with social media Houthi rebel groups claim to have struck and sunk the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower that protected Red Sea shipping lanes for nine months. However, the ship floats safely on America's shores as the ship's skipper, Captain Christopher Hill, aims to debunk the false claims. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has more.