USA Gymnastics head steps down

Steve Penny, head of USA Gymnastics for more than a decade, resigned under pressure Thursday. The organization has been under fire over allegations it turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct by coaches and a team doctor. Dr. Jon LaPook has more.
