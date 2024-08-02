Watch CBS News

U.S. women win big at day 6 of Olympics

Simone Biles won the all-around gymnastics gold medal Thursday at the Olympics with teammate Suni Lee picking up the bronze. Swimmer Katie Ledecky also earned another medal. CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson has more.
