U.S. veterans parachute over France ahead of 80th anniversary of D-Day Just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hundreds of U.S. veterans made the jump over France from three C-47 World War II-era planes in remembrance of the 13,000 American paratroopers who, on June 6, 1944, were met with a hail of German gunfire when they dropped into France. Charlie D'Agata, who also took part in Wednesday's special parachute jump, reports.