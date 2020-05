U.S. unemployment rate jumps to 14.7%, worst since Great Depression A record 20.5 million Americans lost jobs in April, according to an unemployment report released by the Labor Department Friday. The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%, the worst since the Great Depression. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to unpack the staggering figure and discuss what it means for the future of the country.