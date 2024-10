U.S. tries to secure cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas as violence surges in Middle East The U.S. is once again trying to secure a cease-fire deal in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv, also pushing for a deal between Israel and Hezbollah. It comes as Israel's military says Hezbollah fired about 20 projectiles at northern and central Israel. Meanwhile, to the south, Israel's latest offensive with Gaza has intensified.