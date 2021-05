U.S. to restrict travel from India amid a surge in cases The Biden administration is putting restrictions on travelers coming to the United States from India. It comes the same day the U.S. announced 100 million adults were fully vaccinated. But as CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports, several states are canceling some of their vaccine shipments. Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan's Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.