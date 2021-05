Legal expert on impact of Supreme Court taking up Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will hear a dispute over Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This will be the first abortion access case taken up by the now 6-3 conservative majority. Ilya Shapiro, vice president of the Cato Institute and director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies, joins CBSN to discuss.