U.S. stocks down sharply after open, global markets plunge amid Trump tariffs The U.S. stock market opened down sharply Monday, teeing up to be the third straight day of major losses after President Trump announced sweeping tariffs on trading partners last week. Global markets also tumbled on Monday as the Trump administration continued to defend its tariff plan. CBS News' Kelly O'Grady, Ramy Inocencio and Caitlin Huey-Burns have the latest.