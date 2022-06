U.S. Senate votes to advance bipartisan gun control legislation The Senate advanced a new bipartisan gun safety bill in a 64-34 vote on Tuesday night. If passed, the legislation would call for some of the most significant changes to U.S. gun control laws in three decades. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discussed the bill's main provisions and how it could fare as it continues to move through Congress on "CBS News Mornings".