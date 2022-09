U.S. Senate prepares to consider same-sex marriage as election season heats up As the U.S. Senate returns after its late summer break, senators will turn their attention to a bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage into law. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with Vladimir Duthiers and Lana Zak on CBS News about what's on the Senate's docket and divisions among Republicans as the midterm elections approach.