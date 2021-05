U.S. seeks to de-escalate violence in the Middle East The U.S. is hoping to aid in creating a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas amid growing violence. Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel, and as CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports, thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza as the threat of a ground invasion by Israel looms. Ishaan Tharoor, a foreign affairs columnist for The Washington Post, joins us with his analysis.